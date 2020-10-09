Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU) Plans to Raise $100 Million in October 13th IPO

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (MACUU) is planning to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $125 million.

Chardan served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to focus our search for a target business in the value-added distribution, industrial specialty services, and differentiated manufacturing sectors. “.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 19701 Bethel Church Road, Suite 302 Cornelius, NC 28031 and can be reached via phone at (813) 407-0444.

