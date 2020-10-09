Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $628.90

Shares of Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.90 and traded as low as $614.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $620.68, with a volume of 82,923 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.69%.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MNL)
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.