Manna Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Manna has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a market cap of $952,695.05 and approximately $42.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002698 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,240.21 or 1.01665928 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,848,680 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,982 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.