Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $3.82 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.34. 1,672,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,520. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

