Master Contract Token Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $295,421.00 and approximately $8,524.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.03300439 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

