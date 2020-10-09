Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Up 15.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $51.37. 459,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 235,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matson by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 47.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

