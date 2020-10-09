Maxim Group Raises Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target to $25.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.02% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 309,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,031. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.11. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

