Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $246.00 at Truist

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.37.

MCD stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,060. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $228.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

