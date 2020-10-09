Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce sales of $7.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.09 billion and the lowest is $6.98 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.84 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

MDT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. 2,950,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,096,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

