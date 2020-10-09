Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $104.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 178.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $403,912.40 and approximately $104.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00432006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,195,374 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

