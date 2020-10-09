Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $248,644.68 and approximately $843.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00612718 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.03939224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000124 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

