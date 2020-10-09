Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.31. 149,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

