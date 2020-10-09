Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total transaction of $275,620.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. 25,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,640. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $284.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

