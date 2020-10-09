Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys Sells 942 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total value of $260,839.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 1st, John Sakys sold 298 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $74,500.00.

On Friday, August 14th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,640. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

