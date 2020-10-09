Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives $267.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.62. 799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,720. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $277.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

