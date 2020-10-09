MIB Coin Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $304,116.21 and $472.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000828 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 384,297,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,995,110 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

