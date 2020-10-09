MINDOL (MIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,790.00

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $118.87 million and $37,790.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00006298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00610417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005401 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.04700368 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 12,123.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.