Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $5.05 million and $934,948.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.01230264 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

