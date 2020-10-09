MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.58

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as low as $29.27. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 295 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion.

About MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.