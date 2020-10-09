MonetaryUnit Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $921,699.55 and approximately $333.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00027849 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003379 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003821 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,906,864 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

