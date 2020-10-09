Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $98,224.98 and $34.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,258,716 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

