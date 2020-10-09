MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will report $748.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.86 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $842.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 327,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,079. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 114,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.