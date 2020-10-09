Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 24,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,697. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

