Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00007471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Gate.io, Nanex and Mercatox. Nano has a market cap of $110.07 million and $6.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,056.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.03286348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.02136248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00431989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.01048477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00589910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00047532 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io, HitBTC, Nanex, Binance, Bitinka, Koinex, Mercatox, OKEx, CoinEx, Kucoin and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

