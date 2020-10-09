Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Hits $0.0004

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 54% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $521,705.11 and approximately $227.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.43 or 0.05010033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,944,942,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

