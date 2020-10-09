Nerva Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $222,622.49 and $47.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nerva Coin Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

