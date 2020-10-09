NEST Protocol (NEST) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.32 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One NEST Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $101.05 million and $32.32 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00258054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00095448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.01525122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00159374 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

