New Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Capital Management LP reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in FedEx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total value of $1,981,156.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

