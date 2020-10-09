New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.8% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,890. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

