New Capital Management LP Purchases 195 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.74. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

