New Capital Management LP Raises Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 0.5% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 211,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,916. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.