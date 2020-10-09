New Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7,606.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after buying an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 650,090 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.25. 1,912,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

