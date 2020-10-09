New Capital Management LP Sells 1,170 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

New Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.9% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 301,470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 53,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $82.82. 1,629,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.12.

