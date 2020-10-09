NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. NexgenRx shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 80,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.67, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 million for the quarter.

About NexgenRx (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

