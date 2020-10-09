NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Sells $3,042,300.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.91. 1,618,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,476. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.34.

Shares of NextEra Energy are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after buying an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

