Niu Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,239 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 904% compared to the typical daily volume of 223 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NIU traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. Research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

