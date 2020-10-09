Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Noble Midstream Partners traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 636,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 731,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 380,029 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 67.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,642,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 663,987 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 103,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

