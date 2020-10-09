NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $3,826.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,672,959 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

