Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. STORE Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 102.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 59.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 92,259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 71,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.