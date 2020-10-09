Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,497,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

