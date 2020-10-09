Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series C accounts for approximately 1.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,131. The firm has a market cap of $892.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

