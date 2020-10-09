Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Liberty Global by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,697,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 60,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,126.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,400 in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

