Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last quarter.

A traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

