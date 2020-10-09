Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 0.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $243,886,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after purchasing an additional 910,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,126,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after buying an additional 316,626 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $33.15. 169,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,633. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

