Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 11.1% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $368.91. 83,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,028. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

