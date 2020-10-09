Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Graham by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Graham by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Graham by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.22. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,996. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.15. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $657.33.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

