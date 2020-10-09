Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Packaging Corp Of America makes up approximately 2.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 11,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,664. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

