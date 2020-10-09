Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after acquiring an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $62.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.