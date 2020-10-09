Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 200,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

