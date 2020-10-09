North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,824.19

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,824.19 and traded as low as $2,810.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $2,850.00, with a volume of 27,280 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,822.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,776.22. The company has a market capitalization of $392.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.19.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

